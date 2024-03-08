Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) PT Raised to $45.00

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Baxter International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Baxter International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Baxter International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Baxter International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Baxter International from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.18.

Baxter International Stock Performance

Shares of BAX stock opened at $43.49 on Tuesday. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $50.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Institutional Trading of Baxter International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at $698,000. Empire Financial Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 178.0% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 27,381,465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,058,567,000 after purchasing an additional 17,533,024 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 231.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 253,259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,791,000 after purchasing an additional 176,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 51,090 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 13,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

Further Reading

