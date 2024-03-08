Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BLPH stock opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $12.58. The stock has a market cap of $672,650.00, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.14.

Get Bellerophon Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bellerophon Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 31,460 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.