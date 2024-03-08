Beyond’s (BYON) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Beyond from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Beyond from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Beyond in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Beyond in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.40.

BYON opened at $34.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 3.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.20. Beyond has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $39.27.

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

