BHP Group’s (BHP) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their hold rating on shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.00.

NYSE:BHP opened at $57.82 on Tuesday. BHP Group has a one year low of $54.28 and a one year high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.92.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 5.2%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,902,182 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,359,518,000 after purchasing an additional 589,317 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in BHP Group by 119.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,545 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BHP Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,705,642 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $291,985,000 after purchasing an additional 61,012 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in BHP Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,430,056 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $302,625,000 after buying an additional 168,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in BHP Group by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,389,504 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $299,847,000 after buying an additional 1,395,940 shares during the last quarter.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

