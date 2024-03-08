BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Issues Earnings Results

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $40.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.75 million. BigBear.ai’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. BigBear.ai updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

BigBear.ai Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBAI traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.59. 23,546,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,638,116. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 3.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.80. BigBear.ai has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $4.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Monday.

Insider Activity at BigBear.ai

In other BigBear.ai news, Director Raluca Dinu sold 13,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $25,015.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 773,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Avi S. Katz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $90,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 786,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,389.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raluca Dinu sold 13,029 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $25,015.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 773,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of BigBear.ai

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BigBear.ai by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 8,186 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 49,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in BigBear.ai by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 24,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in BigBear.ai during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.

