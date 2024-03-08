BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.00

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.00 and last traded at $37.96, with a volume of 72604 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BJRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.30.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $886.19 million, a PE ratio of 45.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.61 and a 200-day moving average of $30.34.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $323.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $120,642.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,873.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 242,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $8,598,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,326,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,659,692.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $120,642.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $663,873.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,118 shares of company stock valued at $9,035,232 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,351,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,777,000 after purchasing an additional 202,372 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,880,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,127,000 after buying an additional 94,775 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,595,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,763 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,200,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,163,000 after acquiring an additional 37,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 918,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,902,000 after acquiring an additional 58,723 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

See Also

