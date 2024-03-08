BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 17 Per Share

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share by the investment trust on Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from BlackRock World Mining Trust’s previous dividend of $5.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BRWM stock opened at GBX 516 ($6.55) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £986.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 749.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 528.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 551.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.83. BlackRock World Mining Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 490 ($6.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 700 ($8.88).

Insider Activity at BlackRock World Mining Trust

In other news, insider Charles W. Goodyear purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 589 ($7.48) per share, with a total value of £29,450 ($37,377.84). 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Company Profile

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

