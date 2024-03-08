Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Major Shareholder Sells $27,853,407.60 in Stock

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Blackstone stock opened at $124.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $133.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.71. The company has a market capitalization of $89.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.23, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.51.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 205.46%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Blackstone from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.53.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $678,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 11,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 52,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after acquiring an additional 25,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $888,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

