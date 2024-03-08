BMO Capital Markets Increases Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target to C$126.00

Stantec (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$118.00 to C$126.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on STN. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Stantec from C$116.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$96.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. ATB Capital cut shares of Stantec from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stantec currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$120.15.

Shares of STN stock opened at C$113.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$109.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$98.58. Stantec has a 52 week low of C$75.31 and a 52 week high of C$118.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.07.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.22 billion. Stantec had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 14.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that Stantec will post 4.3106759 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 26.26%.

In other Stantec news, Director Gordon Allan Johnston purchased 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$104.15 per share, with a total value of C$1,067,537.50. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

