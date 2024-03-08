Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target Increased to C$37.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Free Report) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets to C$37.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BLX. CIBC lowered their target price on Boralex from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Desjardins increased their target price on Boralex from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a top pick rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Boralex from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boralex presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$40.75.

TSE:BLX opened at C$30.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.42. Boralex has a 12-month low of C$25.40 and a 12-month high of C$43.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.96%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2023, the company operates 100 wind farms; 12 solar energy facilities; 15 hydroelectric power stations; and 2 storage units with an installed capacity of 1,819 megawatts (MW) in North America and 1,259 MW in Europe.

