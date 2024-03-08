Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock Position Raised by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 43.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2,174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $899,779.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 271,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,883,756.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $899,779.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 271,542 shares in the company, valued at $17,883,756.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $467,092.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,779,820.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,460 shares of company stock worth $4,759,945 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.62.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BSX traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.53. 1,020,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,629,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $46.20 and a 52 week high of $68.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.67. The company has a market cap of $101.30 billion, a PE ratio of 63.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

