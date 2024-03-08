BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Upgraded by Barclays to Overweight

Barclays upgraded shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $4.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $2.50.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BRFS. StockNews.com upgraded BRF from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BRF from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRF presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Shares of BRF stock opened at $3.32 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average of $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 1.95. BRF has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $3.34.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BRF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in BRF by 223.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,835 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in BRF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in BRF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in BRF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

BRF SA engages in raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

