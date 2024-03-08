BrightView (NYSE:BV) Coverage Initiated at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of BrightView (NYSE:BV – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of BrightView in a research note on Monday.

BrightView stock opened at $9.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.77 and a beta of 1.20. BrightView has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.07.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $626.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.07 million. BrightView had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.93%. Analysts predict that BrightView will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BrightView by 202.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in BrightView by 89.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in BrightView during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BrightView by 47.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BrightView during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

