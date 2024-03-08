BrightView’s (BV) Hold Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of BrightView (NYSE:BV – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.
BrightView Price Performance
Shares of BV stock opened at $9.96 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $939.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.77 and a beta of 1.20. BrightView has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $10.12.
BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $626.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.07 million. BrightView had a positive return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. On average, analysts expect that BrightView will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrightView
BrightView Company Profile
BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.
