BrightView’s (BV) Hold Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of BrightView (NYSE:BV – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

BrightView Price Performance

Shares of BV stock opened at $9.96 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $939.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.77 and a beta of 1.20. BrightView has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $10.12.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $626.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.07 million. BrightView had a positive return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. On average, analysts expect that BrightView will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrightView

BrightView Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of BrightView by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 16,752 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in BrightView by 19.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 94,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 15,364 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in BrightView by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 7,977 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BrightView by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,389,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,136,000 after buying an additional 52,475 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in BrightView by 23.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,456,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,829,000 after buying an additional 277,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Featured Articles

