British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 399.80 ($5.07).

BLND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 469 ($5.95) price objective for the company.

Shares of LON BLND opened at GBX 358.50 ($4.55) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of £3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -312.09, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.54. British Land has a 1 year low of GBX 287.30 ($3.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 433 ($5.50). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 376.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 349.43.

In related news, insider Tim Score bought 6,176 shares of British Land stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 405 ($5.14) per share, with a total value of £25,012.80 ($31,746.16). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,291 shares of company stock valued at $2,546,609. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

