Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Raised to $1,550.00 at Mizuho

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AVGO. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $1,325.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,134.45.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $1,407.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $652.04 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,214.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,020.95. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $601.29 and a 1-year high of $1,438.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.34 by $1.65. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 41.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.75%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,980,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,347,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,386,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089,798 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,681,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,481,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,795 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,822,521 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,133,853,000 after purchasing an additional 468,493 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Broadcom by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,330,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,044,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,941,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,695,521,000 after purchasing an additional 309,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

