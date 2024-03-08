Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:BYFC opened at $5.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Broadway Financial has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $10.72. The company has a market cap of $52.34 million, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYFC. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadway Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadway Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Broadway Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 37,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

