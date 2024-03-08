Brokerages Set GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Price Target at C$43.33

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$43.33.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins decreased their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. National Bank Financial lowered GDI Integrated Facility Services from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. CIBC downgraded GDI Integrated Facility Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank cut their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$51.50 to C$47.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

GDI opened at C$37.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$37.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$38.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$550.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.39, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.44. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a one year low of C$35.17 and a one year high of C$49.00.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C($0.12). GDI Integrated Facility Services had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of C$622.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$642.90 million. Analysts predict that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 1.5273312 EPS for the current year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

