Brokerages Set Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target at C$137.34

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$137.34.

RY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$130.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$141.00 to C$140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

RY stock opened at C$133.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$132.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$124.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$188.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.84. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$107.92 and a 12 month high of C$137.23.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.79 by C$0.06. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of C$13.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.65 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.3350515 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.25%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

