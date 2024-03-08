Brokerages Set Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) PT at $52.75

Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.75.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Silgan from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Silgan from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Silgan from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Silgan from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

NYSE SLGN opened at $43.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.21. Silgan has a 12-month low of $38.11 and a 12-month high of $54.92.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 5.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silgan will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is 24.16%.

In related news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $205,580.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,024.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 21.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Silgan by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Silgan by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Silgan by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Silgan in the first quarter worth $89,000. 66.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

