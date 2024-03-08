BTIG Research Increases MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Price Target to $24.00

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $12.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also commented on MGNX. TheStreet raised shares of MacroGenics from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of MacroGenics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MacroGenics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.00.
In other MacroGenics news, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 16,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $277,655.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $153,171.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other MacroGenics news, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 16,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $277,655.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,171.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 13,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $199,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,636 shares of company stock worth $827,498 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGNX. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 68.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,609,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,698,000 after buying an additional 1,055,927 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 517.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,249,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after buying an additional 1,047,650 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 910.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,092,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 984,387 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 144.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,430,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after buying an additional 845,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 21.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,544,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,229,000 after buying an additional 632,054 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.
