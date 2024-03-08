BTIG Research Lowers Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) to Neutral

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GNL. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Global Net Lease to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Net Lease has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

NYSE:GNL opened at $7.44 on Friday. Global Net Lease has a 1 year low of $6.83 and a 1 year high of $13.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.06.

In other news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 220,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $2,207,845.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,405,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,094,470.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $1,335,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,255,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,869,873.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 220,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $2,207,845.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,405,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,094,470.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 571,978 shares of company stock valued at $5,362,151. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNL. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 199,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 20,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

