Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Insider Sells $93,840.00 in Stock

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) insider Christopher D. Boone sold 204 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $93,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Cable One Stock Performance

NYSE CABO opened at $442.74 on Friday. Cable One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $405.75 and a 52-week high of $768.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $511.26 and a 200-day moving average of $562.31.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $2.95 per share. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

Institutional Trading of Cable One

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CABO. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cable One in the first quarter worth $58,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 987.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CABO. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,110.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Cable One from $550.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $418.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Cable One from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $643.60.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

