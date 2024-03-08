Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,664 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,148 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $27,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $289.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $318.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $289.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.34. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.78 and a 12 month high of $320.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total transaction of $2,027,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 109,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,513,267.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,687,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total transaction of $2,027,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 109,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,513,267.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,107 shares of company stock worth $40,217,826 over the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

