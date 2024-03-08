Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD) Shares Acquired by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Free Report) by 351.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,773 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 26,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 31,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EYLD opened at $34.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.96. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $28.64 and a 52-week high of $38.42. The stock has a market cap of $227.03 million, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.79.

The Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (EYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in emerging market stocks focused on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. EYLD was launched on Jul 14, 2016 and is managed by Cambria.

