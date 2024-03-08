Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 33,380 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $40,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 97,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,272,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 11.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 156,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,021,000 after purchasing an additional 15,851 shares during the period. MBB Public Markets I LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 201.2% in the third quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 235,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,228,000 after purchasing an additional 156,985 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 13.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 7.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 306,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,416,000 after acquiring an additional 20,622 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on CPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $111.50 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.12.

Insider Activity at Camden Property Trust

In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total transaction of $3,765,361.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,237,705.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Camden Property Trust news, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $962,752.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,283,641.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total value of $3,765,361.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,237,705.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,957 shares of company stock worth $5,495,920. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CPT opened at $98.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.83. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $82.81 and a one year high of $114.82.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $387.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Camden Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 108.11%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

