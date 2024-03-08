Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Price Target to GBX 150

dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD – Free Report) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 140 ($1.78) to GBX 150 ($1.90) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

dotdigital Group Stock Up 0.1 %

dotdigital Group stock opened at GBX 91.90 ($1.17) on Tuesday. dotdigital Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 68.10 ($0.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 106.80 ($1.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.27. The company has a market capitalization of £281.77 million, a P/E ratio of 2,297.50, a PEG ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 97.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 89.43.

Get dotdigital Group alerts:

dotdigital Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from dotdigital Group’s previous dividend of $0.98. dotdigital Group’s payout ratio is currently 2,500.00%.

About dotdigital Group

dotdigital Group Plc engages in the provision of intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. It offers Dotdigital, a SaaS-based an all-in-one customer experience and data platform that breaks down data siloes to create a centralized data hub that delivers actionable insights and enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns through various channels, such as web, email, SMS, WhatsApp, chat, push, social, ads, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for dotdigital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dotdigital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.