Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Purchased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 421,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 20,254 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $27,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $960,796,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,930,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $491,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716,523 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,235,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,493,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,528 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,640,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $494,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,000 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 842.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,486,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $139,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $72.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.64 and a 200-day moving average of $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $77.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.53. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $48.81 and a 1-year high of $73.19.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.774 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.25%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

