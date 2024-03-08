Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 873,693 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 443,636 shares.The stock last traded at $24.21 and had previously closed at $24.09.

CSWC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $24.00 to $26.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 52.16%. The business had revenue of $48.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.31%. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is 97.02%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Capital Southwest by 3.6% in the third quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Capital Southwest by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Capital Southwest by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Capital Southwest by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Capital Southwest by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,828 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

