Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,725 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $42,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2,761.9% during the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 538,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,882,000 after buying an additional 519,238 shares during the period. Summit X LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 6.8% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 9.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Cardinal Health by 4,446.0% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 209,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,776,000 after purchasing an additional 204,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Cardinal Health by 65.5% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 93,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,092,000 after purchasing an additional 36,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

NYSE CAH opened at $113.67 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.53 and a 12 month high of $115.32. The company has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.35.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. The company had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 78.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. Argus raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.07.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

