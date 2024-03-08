Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $9,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth about $1,809,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3,460.0% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 10.1% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 28,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.5% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 36.8% in the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 6,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.78.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $342.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.15. The company has a market capitalization of $171.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.04 and a 1-year high of $343.75.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.82%.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $323.37 per share, with a total value of $113,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,812.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,769 shares of company stock valued at $14,509,306 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

