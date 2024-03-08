CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CBFV. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of CB Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on CB Financial Services in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

CB Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBFV opened at $21.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $110.90 million, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.56. CB Financial Services has a 1 year low of $17.20 and a 1 year high of $27.02.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $27.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 million. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 26.15%. Research analysts forecast that CB Financial Services will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CB Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

Institutional Trading of CB Financial Services

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 58,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 326,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

