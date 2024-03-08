CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.38.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

In other news, Director Lauren Young sold 41,165,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $466,401,024.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,164,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,508,369.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Lauren Young sold 41,165,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $466,401,024.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,164,022 shares in the company, valued at $58,508,369.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director International L.P. Advent sold 22,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $230,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,119,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,066,432.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,864,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,826,000 after purchasing an additional 108,949 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,809,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043,282 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,436,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873,823 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 19.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,822,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,457 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 7,378,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,578 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCC Intelligent Solutions stock opened at $12.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average of $11.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.95 and a beta of 0.61. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 12-month low of $8.33 and a 12-month high of $13.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

