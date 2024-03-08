Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Shares of FUN opened at $43.10 on Monday. Cedar Fair has a 1-year low of $34.04 and a 1-year high of $47.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.28 and a 200 day moving average of $38.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUN. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 313.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,047,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,274,000 after buying an additional 2,310,565 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,370,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,718,000 after buying an additional 1,130,439 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Cedar Fair by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,516,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,688,000 after purchasing an additional 946,782 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Cedar Fair by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,305,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,300,000 after purchasing an additional 930,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

