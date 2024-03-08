CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) PT Raised to C$6.75 at Raymond James

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Free Report) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CEU. Scotiabank raised their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.30 to C$5.85 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares set a C$4.75 price target on CES Energy Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. National Bank Financial cut CES Energy Solutions from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.43.

CES Energy Solutions Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of CEU stock opened at C$4.76 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.77. CES Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of C$2.30 and a twelve month high of C$4.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$553.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$538.23 million. CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 7.15%. Equities analysts forecast that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.5947631 EPS for the current year.

CES Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

Further Reading

