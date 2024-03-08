Cettire Limited (ASX:CTT) Insider Sells A$127,325,000.00 in Stock

Cettire Limited (ASX:CTT – Get Free Report) insider Dean Mintz sold 27,500,000 shares of Cettire stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$4.63 ($3.01), for a total transaction of A$127,325,000.00 ($82,678,571.43).
Cettire Price Performance
About Cettire
Cettire Limited engages in the online luxury goods retailing business in Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers clothing, shoes, bags, and accessories. Cettire Limited was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.
