Chemours’ (CC) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Chemours (NYSE:CC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $37.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Chemours from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chemours from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Chemours from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.22.

Get Chemours alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Chemours

Chemours Stock Performance

Chemours Dividend Announcement

Shares of CC stock opened at $25.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.97. Chemours has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $39.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is -48.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemours

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.