Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Price Target Cut to C$3.00

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.15 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
CHR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cormark cut shares of Chorus Aviation from a buy rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$3.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.30 to C$3.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$3.19.
Chorus Aviation Price Performance
Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.05). Chorus Aviation had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of C$421.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$430.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chorus Aviation will post 0.2400881 EPS for the current year.
About Chorus Aviation
Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services.
