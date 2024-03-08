Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.11 and last traded at $3.03. Approximately 1,322,281 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 8,437,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CIFR

Cipher Mining Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cipher Mining

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 104.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cipher Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Cipher Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cipher Mining by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 8,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 6.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.