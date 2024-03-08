Citigroup Trims Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Target Price to $21.00

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Xponential Fitness from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.11.

Xponential Fitness stock opened at $13.84 on Monday. Xponential Fitness has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $33.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.95. The firm has a market cap of $656.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 16.60% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $90.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xponential Fitness will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xponential Fitness news, President Sarah Luna sold 5,399 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $54,043.99. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 265,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,122.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Sarah Luna sold 5,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $54,043.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 265,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,655,122.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 17,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $177,756.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 394,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,912,529.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,632 shares of company stock valued at $356,848 in the last three months. 47.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 133.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 50.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

