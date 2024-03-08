Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Sells $1,498,050.00 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $1,498,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 338,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,802,899.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $100.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The company has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.20 and a beta of 1.14.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $362.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.70 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. Analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NET. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $53.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NET. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at $1,950,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at $439,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,732,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681 shares during the period. 73.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

