CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) PT Lowered to $63.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Guggenheim raised CMS Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded CMS Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.25.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMS Energy

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS opened at $60.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.49. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $63.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,144.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CMS Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.