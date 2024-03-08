Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CDXS. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Codexis from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Benchmark raised Codexis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.80.

Shares of Codexis stock opened at $3.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.38. Codexis has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $4.91.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,603,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,489,000 after purchasing an additional 553,346 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 153.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,335,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,128,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,592,000 after purchasing an additional 89,683 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 5.3% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,383,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,758,000 after purchasing an additional 168,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,045,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,625 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

