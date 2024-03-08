Comparing DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) and MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO)

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) and MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DouYu International and MicroCloud Hologram’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DouYu International $1.03 billion 0.23 -$10.94 million $0.06 12.14 MicroCloud Hologram $72.51 million 0.43 -$20.32 million N/A N/A

DouYu International has higher revenue and earnings than MicroCloud Hologram.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

DouYu International has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MicroCloud Hologram has a beta of 5.17, suggesting that its share price is 417% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares DouYu International and MicroCloud Hologram’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DouYu International 2.40% 2.33% 1.88% MicroCloud Hologram -44.45% -83.65% -60.88%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.0% of DouYu International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of MicroCloud Hologram shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of DouYu International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for DouYu International and MicroCloud Hologram, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DouYu International 1 2 0 0 1.67 MicroCloud Hologram 0 0 0 0 N/A

DouYu International currently has a consensus price target of $1.35, indicating a potential upside of 85.44%. Given DouYu International’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe DouYu International is more favorable than MicroCloud Hologram.

Summary

DouYu International beats MicroCloud Hologram on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers. The company also sponsors professional players and teams, and organizes eSports tournaments. In addition, it streams other content to include a spectrum of live streaming entertainment options, such as talent shows, music, outdoor, and travel. Further, the company records and offers video clips to allow users to watch replays of selective live streaming content. DouYu International Holdings Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, the People's Republic of China.

About MicroCloud Hologram

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. engages in the research and development, and application of holographic technology. Its holographic technology services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). The company provides its holographic technology services to its customers worldwide. It also provides holographic digital twin technology services and has a proprietary holographic digital twin technology resource library. Its holographic digital twin technology resource library captures shapes and objects in 3D holographic form by utilizing a combination of holographic digital twin software, digital content, spatial data-driven data science, holographic digital cloud algorithm, and holographic 3D capture technology. In addition, it distributes holographic hardware. MicroCloud Hologram Inc. is based in Shenzhen, China.

