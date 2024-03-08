Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

CPSI has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CPSI

Computer Programs and Systems Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $30.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.55. The firm has a market cap of $133.70 million, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.62.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 24,620 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 15,319 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 830,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after purchasing an additional 45,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 9,388 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.