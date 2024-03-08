Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Connect Biopharma’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Connect Biopharma Stock Down 9.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTB opened at $1.21 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.10. Connect Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $2.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Connect Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Connect Biopharma by 184.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 43,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Connect Biopharma by 1,312.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 72,987 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Connect Biopharma by 5,552.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 103,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Connect Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.82% of the company’s stock.

Connect Biopharma Company Profile

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to treat T cell-driven inflammatory diseases. The company is building a pipeline of small molecules and antibodies using functional T cell assays to screen and discover potent product candidates against validated immune targets.

