ConvaTec Group PLC (CTEC) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on May 23rd

ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from ConvaTec Group’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

ConvaTec Group Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of LON:CTEC opened at GBX 283.60 ($3.60) on Friday. ConvaTec Group has a 12-month low of GBX 195.10 ($2.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 283.60 ($3.60). The company has a market capitalization of £5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9,186.67, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 244.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 229.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 300 ($3.81) to GBX 323 ($4.10) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.68) to GBX 310 ($3.93) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.81) price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 307.17 ($3.90).

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products and technologies worldwide. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.

