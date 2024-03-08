Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Increases Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 8th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0074 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This is an increase from Converge Technology Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.0072849.
Converge Technology Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CTSDF opened at $3.89 on Friday. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $3.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.71.
About Converge Technology Solutions
