Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 32,371 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.06% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,424,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $347,366,000 after buying an additional 376,774 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,332,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,915,000 after buying an additional 458,414 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,740,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,754,000 after buying an additional 114,571 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,499,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,217,000 after purchasing an additional 89,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,254,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,159,000 after purchasing an additional 100,459 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $23.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.17. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $34.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $135.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.27 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $51,898.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Sean Maduck sold 27,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $702,955.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,596.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $51,898.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,668 shares of company stock valued at $1,197,896 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.79.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

