Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,779,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 576,456 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Corteva were worth $91,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTVA. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Corteva during the third quarter worth $1,258,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Corteva by 9.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 777,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,794,000 after purchasing an additional 68,593 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the third quarter worth about $2,783,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Corteva by 2,362.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 184,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,430,000 after purchasing an additional 176,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 413.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 24,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 19,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Corteva from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Corteva from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA opened at $54.49 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $63.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a PE ratio of 53.42, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.25.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

